Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,991 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. $HBI

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,991 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.60.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 2.4%

HBI stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $991.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.93 million. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 226.31% and a net margin of 2.49%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Hanesbrands has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.660-0.660 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Profile

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.