Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. $MD

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the second quarter worth $1,033,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 268,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 37,712 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $920,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.26. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average of $14.79.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $468.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.37 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.66%.The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MD. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

