Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lindsay Corporation $LNN

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lindsay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 18.2% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the second quarter worth $26,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 3.6% in the second quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 6,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 7.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindsay Stock Performance

NYSE LNN opened at $110.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Lindsay Corporation has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $150.96.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $153.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.91 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 10.95%.The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lindsay Corporation will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $122.00 target price on Lindsay in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Insider Transactions at Lindsay

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 1,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.08, for a total value of $263,700.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,169.92. The trade was a 36.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN – Free Report).

