NiSource (NYSE:NI) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $47.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. NiSource traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $43.9720, with a volume of 1822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.39.

Get NiSource alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on NI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NiSource to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised NiSource to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on NiSource from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.11.

Get Our Latest Report on NI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSource

NiSource Stock Down 0.9%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 1.7% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 18,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in NiSource by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 49,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.88.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.25 million. NiSource had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.07 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

About NiSource

(Get Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.