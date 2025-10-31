Nomura (NMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect Nomura to post earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $3.0812 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 5:30 AM ET.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, analysts expect Nomura to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nomura Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NMR opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Nomura has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $7.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NMR. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nomura in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Institutional Trading of Nomura

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Nomura by 35.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Nomura by 16.7% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 293,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 42,098 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Nomura by 6.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,617,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,400,000 after buying an additional 289,984 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Nomura by 23.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 17,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nomura by 40.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 49,714 shares during the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

