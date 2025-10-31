NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 208,726 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 141,059 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 10.8% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $32,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Melius Research set a $300.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.38.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.73, for a total transaction of $4,768,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,783,203 shares in the company, valued at $13,309,750,308.19. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $5,014,448.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,855,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,092,342.04. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,676,577 shares of company stock valued at $657,716,375. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $202.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.35 and a 200-day moving average of $158.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

