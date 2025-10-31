NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stake Reduced by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 8.6% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after buying an additional 18,733,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $1,163,288,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Melius Research set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.38.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $5,014,448.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,855,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,092,342.04. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.73, for a total transaction of $4,768,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,783,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,309,750,308.19. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,676,577 shares of company stock worth $657,716,375. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $202.76 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.70. The company has a market cap of $4.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

