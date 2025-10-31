NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stake Trimmed by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 4.4% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, S&P Equity Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.38.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.73, for a total transaction of $4,768,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,783,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,309,750,308.19. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $5,014,448.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,855,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,092,342.04. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,676,577 shares of company stock worth $657,716,375 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $202.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

