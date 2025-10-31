NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 35.63% from the company’s current price.

NVDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research set a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Melius Research set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.38.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $202.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.73, for a total transaction of $4,768,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,783,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,309,750,308.19. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $5,014,448.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,855,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,092,342.04. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,676,577 shares of company stock valued at $657,716,375 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

