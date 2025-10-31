OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $9.99, but opened at $10.92. OppFi shares last traded at $10.6050, with a volume of 990,627 shares traded.

Get OppFi alerts:

The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. OppFi had a return on equity of 58.48% and a net margin of 0.68%.The business had revenue of $155.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.42 million. OppFi has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.600 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of OppFi in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Pamela D. Johnson sold 5,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $61,621.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,180.41. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 102,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $1,105,110.00. Following the sale, the director owned 199,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,155.20. This trade represents a 33.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 219,811 shares of company stock worth $2,408,743 in the last three months. Insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in OppFi by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of OppFi by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in OppFi by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in OppFi by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in OppFi by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OppFi Trading Down 6.8%

The firm has a market cap of $843.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22.

About OppFi

(Get Free Report)

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.