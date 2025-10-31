PDS Planning Inc Purchases 8,907 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,021 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $222.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,411 shares of company stock worth $21,222,702. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on Amazon.com to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.