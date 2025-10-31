Peabody Energy Corporation $BTU Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,621 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTU. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 315.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,125 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 74.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BTU. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Peabody Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peabody Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

Peabody Energy Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $25.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02. Peabody Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The coal producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.39). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.13%.

Peabody Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.