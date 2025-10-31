Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.1450 per share and revenue of $179.8320 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $155.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.06 million. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 6.57%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:PWP opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.65. Perella Weinberg Partners has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $27.03.

Insider Activity at Perella Weinberg Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners

In related news, President Dietrich Becker sold 177,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,941,676.60. Following the sale, the president directly owned 368,469 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,011.80. The trade was a 32.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 31.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 460.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 2,980.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 14,903 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 79.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 14.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

