Phoenix Financial Ltd. Has $51.75 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Phoenix Financial Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 270,224 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $51,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 305,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,169,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors now owns 45,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,849,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,793,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at $598,149,304. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 over the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $281.48 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $291.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.49 and a 200-day moving average of $198.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphabet from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.32.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

