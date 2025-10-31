Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POWFree Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$58.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$61.50.

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

Shares of POW stock opened at C$65.39 on Tuesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$41.88 and a 1 year high of C$65.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.38. The company has a market cap of C$41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corp. of Canada is a diversified holding company with interests in financial services, communications, and other business sectors through its controlling interests in Power Financial. Power Financial in turn holds controlling interests in Great-West Life (an insurance conglomerate), IGM Financial (Canada’s largest nonbank asset manager), and Pargesa (a holding company with interests in European companies).

