Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PRIM. Needham & Company LLC raised Primoris Services to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “buy (b)” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
View Our Latest Research Report on PRIM
Primoris Services Stock Performance
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Primoris Services
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Why Microsoft’s Post-Earnings Dip Is a Buy-the-Pause Moment
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- NVIDIA’s Billion-Dollar Bet Puts Nokia Back in the Growth Game
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Hold Ratings, High Rewards? 3 Stocks That Could Defy Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.