Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PRIM. Needham & Company LLC raised Primoris Services to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “buy (b)” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

About Primoris Services

NYSE:PRIM opened at $141.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.43. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

