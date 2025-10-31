Probity Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $915.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $1,086.00 to $1,117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $827.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total value of $333,391.05. Following the sale, the director owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,760.59. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.00, for a total transaction of $390,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,900,268. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 198,335 shares of company stock worth $153,047,009 over the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 11.3%

META stock opened at $666.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $740.41 and its 200 day moving average is $695.92. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.28%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

