Q3 EPS Estimates for Targa Resources Raised by Analyst

Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Targa Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 28th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.08. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.99 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.03 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up from $198.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.50.

Shares of TRGP opened at $151.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. Targa Resources has a one year low of $144.14 and a one year high of $218.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.11.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.92. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 8.99%.The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 578.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplina Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 475.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

