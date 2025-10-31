Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 2.8% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 43,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,962,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co now owns 5,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 80,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Argus raised their price objective on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $376.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $337.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.04, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $386.48.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

