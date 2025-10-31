Rapid Micro Biosystems (RPID) to Release Earnings on Friday

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share and revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter. Rapid Micro Biosystems has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative net margin of 145.63% and a negative return on equity of 63.07%. On average, analysts expect Rapid Micro Biosystems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RPID stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 46.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

RPID has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid Micro Biosystems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services.

