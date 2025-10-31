Raymond James Financial Cuts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$59.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James Financial from C$62.50 to C$59.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for TMX Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$66.00 price target on shares of TMX Group and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on X

TMX Group Stock Up 0.1%

TMX Group Increases Dividend

TSE X opened at C$49.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.49. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$42.47 and a 1-year high of C$57.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$52.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.54. The company has a market cap of C$13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of -0.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

About TMX Group

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.