Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target Raised to C$40.50

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$40.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of RCH stock opened at C$37.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.81. Richelieu Hardware has a 12-month low of C$31.81 and a 12-month high of C$43.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 16th will be given a $0.1533 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd is a Canada-based company that imports, manufactures, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products. Headquartered in Montreal, the company operates across Canada and the eastern and midwestern regions of the United States. The majority of the company’s sales are derived from its operations in Canada.

