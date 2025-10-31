Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.5% of Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seek First Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 515,507 shares in the company, valued at $111,916,569.70. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 95,411 shares of company stock worth $21,222,702 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $279.00 target price (up previously from $271.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.54.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $222.86 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

