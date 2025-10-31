Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$62.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RCI.B. CIBC boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$55.75 to C$57.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.48.

Rogers Communications Trading Down 0.6%

Rogers Communications Announces Dividend

RCI.B stock opened at C$55.13 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$32.42 and a 1-year high of C$56.15. The firm has a market cap of C$29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$50.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.04%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers is the largest wireless service provider in Canada, with its more than 10 million subscribers equating to one third of the total Canadian market. Rogers’ wireless business accounted for 60% of the company’s total sales in 2021 and has increasingly provided a bigger portion of total company sales over the last several years.

