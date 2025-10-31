Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.58, but opened at $20.84. Ryerson shares last traded at $20.1250, with a volume of 187,787 shares changing hands.

Get Ryerson alerts:

The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. Ryerson has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.280–0.220 EPS.

Ryerson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ryerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Our Latest Report on RYI

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryerson

In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $56,222.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,995.84. This represents a 9.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Ryerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 27,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Ryerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Ryerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average is $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $685.22 million, a P/E ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

About Ryerson

(Get Free Report)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.