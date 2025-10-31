Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $70.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Scorpio Tankers traded as high as $62.85 and last traded at $62.28, with a volume of 83260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.44.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 1.4%

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,678,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,658,000 after purchasing an additional 167,218 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,778,606 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,597,000 after purchasing an additional 153,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,508 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,890,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,673 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,148,000 after purchasing an additional 307,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.01.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $232.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.80%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Further Reading

