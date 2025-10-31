Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $223.00, but opened at $240.52. Seagate Technology shares last traded at $260.7850, with a volume of 2,465,442 shares changing hands.

The data storage provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 297.87%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $188.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $160.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 485,668 shares in the company, valued at $121,368,433.20. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.26, for a total transaction of $79,645.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,659.88. This trade represents a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 45,090 shares of company stock valued at $9,759,648 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 884.2% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 665.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 268 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.61. The company has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

