Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James Financial from C$17.75 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$16.25 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$18.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$17.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.44.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

Shares of SES stock opened at C$17.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.98. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$12.04 and a 12-month high of C$21.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. provides fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates in two segments: Midstream Infrastructure and Environmental & Fluid Management. Midstream Infrastructure owns and operates a network of facilities throughout western Canada, North Dakota, and Oklahoma.

