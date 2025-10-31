Seiko Epson (SEKEY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.
Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.07 billion. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 5.20%. On average, analysts expect Seiko Epson to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Seiko Epson Trading Up 1.9%
Shares of SEKEY opened at $6.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.81. Seiko Epson has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59.
About Seiko Epson
Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.
