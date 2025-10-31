Seiko Epson (SEKEY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.07 billion. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 5.20%. On average, analysts expect Seiko Epson to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Seiko Epson Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of SEKEY opened at $6.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.81. Seiko Epson has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Seiko Epson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Nomura Securities upgraded Seiko Epson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SEKEY

About Seiko Epson

(Get Free Report)

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.