Share Buyback Program Announced by ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Board of Directors

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 29th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $7.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ACRES Commercial Realty Price Performance

Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 69.53, a current ratio of 69.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $154.90 million, a PE ratio of -1,041.88 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average of $19.17. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $23.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on ACRES Commercial Realty from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Insider Activity at ACRES Commercial Realty

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 10,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $227,099.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 776,433 shares in the company, valued at $17,524,092.81. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 44,049 shares of company stock worth $990,530 in the last ninety days. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

