Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Sets New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $40.10 and last traded at $40.2560, with a volume of 1957 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.73.

The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.91%.The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Silgan has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.72 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.76 EPS.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial set a $53.00 price target on Silgan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Silgan from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $513,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 142,378 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,052.60. The trade was a 7.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silgan

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 6.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Trading Down 1.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.61.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

See Also

