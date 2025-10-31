SM Energy Company $SM Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. cut its position in shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,550 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 27,437 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 11.9% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 46,039 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 653,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,578,000 after buying an additional 17,883 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 45.5% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,226,895 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,746,000 after buying an additional 383,616 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 135,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 12.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on SM Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on SM Energy to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24. SM Energy Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.30.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. SM Energy had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 25.94%.The company had revenue of $792.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.30%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

