South Bow (TSE:SOB) Cut to “Hold” at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors cut shares of South Bow (TSE:SOB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for South Bow’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

South Bow Price Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.