State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 10,617 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,617 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.11% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,476,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,643,000 after acquiring an additional 197,619 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,699,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,043,000 after buying an additional 156,144 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,938,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,945,000 after buying an additional 176,792 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.5% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,935,000 after buying an additional 207,899 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,351,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,569,000 after buying an additional 185,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on KLIC. B. Riley upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.87. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $52.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 494.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $148.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.48 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 0.90%.The company’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,025.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $1,112,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 147,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,048.31. This trade represents a 16.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.