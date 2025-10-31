Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 310,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,740 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.7% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $54,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 242.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total transaction of $145,752.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,778.72. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $281.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $291.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.32.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

