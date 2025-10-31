Stock Buyback Plan Authorized by Lite Strategy (NASDAQ:LITS) Board

Lite Strategy (NASDAQ:LITSGet Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 29th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 36.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lite Strategy Stock Performance

Shares of LITS stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. Lite Strategy has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $69.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LITS shares. Wall Street Zen raised Lite Strategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lite Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lite Strategy presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Lite Strategy Company Profile

