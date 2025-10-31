Strong Tower Advisory Services Buys 56 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,281 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.5% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 605,415 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Amazon.com to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.54.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 95,411 shares of company stock valued at $21,222,702 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $222.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

