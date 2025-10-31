Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in News Corporation $NWS

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 8.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of News in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of News in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of News by 15.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of News by 14.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $30.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.17. News Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. News had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that News Corporation will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 63.0%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NWS shares. Zacks Research raised shares of News from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of News in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, News has an average rating of “Buy”.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

