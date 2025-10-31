Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. $SHO

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 47.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $10,858,000. Amundi raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 27.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,040,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,983,000 after purchasing an additional 221,367 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,392,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,516,000 after purchasing an additional 300,965 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,180,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,926,000 after purchasing an additional 20,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 449.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

