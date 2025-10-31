Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 809,305 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth $1,480,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 457,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,196,000 after acquiring an additional 24,258 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 18,759 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,510,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 680,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,481,000 after acquiring an additional 64,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.34. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.09.

IPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.27.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

