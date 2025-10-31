Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. $LTC

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.11% of LTC Properties worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 16,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LTC. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

NYSE:LTC opened at $35.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 9.06. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $39.89.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.97 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 7.95%. LTC Properties’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. LTC Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.670-2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dec 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 615.0%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 125.27%.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

