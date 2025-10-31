Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 89.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 307,562 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.29. Eastman Chemical Company has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $107.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.99.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 8.96%.Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 46.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. KeyCorp set a $79.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $71.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.62.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

