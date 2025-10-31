Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 9,068 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. $MPW

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Medical Properties Trust worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $417,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $617,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 27.3% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,903,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,481,000 after buying an additional 408,133 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 295.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,268 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPW. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.40.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of MPW opened at $5.17 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Medical Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 155.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $237.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.39%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.