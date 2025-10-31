Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Veris Residential, Inc. $VRE

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Veris Residential worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRE. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the first quarter worth about $34,817,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 72.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,006,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,033,000 after purchasing an additional 423,482 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 961.0% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 402,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 364,670 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the first quarter worth about $5,714,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 1,027.5% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 249,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 227,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VRE opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Veris Residential Announces Dividend

Veris Residential ( NYSE:VRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Veris Residential had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $73.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.74 million. Veris Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.680 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRE shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Veris Residential from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Veris Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Veris Residential in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Veris Residential from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veris Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

