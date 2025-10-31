Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Reduces Position in Elme Communities $ELME

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Elme Communities worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELME. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 438,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 26,369 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $924,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elme Communities Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:ELME opened at $16.45 on Friday. Elme Communities has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.32.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Elme Communities had a negative net margin of 54.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Elme Communities will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is currently -47.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elme Communities in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Elme Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Elme Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on ELME

About Elme Communities

(Free Report)

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.