Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Getty Realty Corporation $GTY

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its position in Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Getty Realty worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 52.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 111.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 32.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 11.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE GTY opened at $27.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Getty Realty Corporation has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Getty Realty had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.19 million. Getty Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.420-2.430 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 146.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Getty Realty Company Profile

