Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. $GNL

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Global Net Lease worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

GNL stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 43.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $124.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.0%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.78%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

