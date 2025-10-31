Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 106,276 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 106,276 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 18.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 85.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd now owns 22,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $6,486,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 91,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,511 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.27, for a total value of $227,057.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,939.42. This trade represents a 91.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EPAM Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of EPAM Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.41.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $159.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.51. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.15 and a 52-week high of $269.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.00%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.960-11.120 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.060 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

