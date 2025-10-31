Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 2,407 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $PEB

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 67,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 596,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 15,619 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 601,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 63,915 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 324.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PEB stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $407.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.77 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 2.20%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -6.90%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Featured Stories

