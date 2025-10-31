Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 241 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,682,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 299,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,583,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 280,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,557,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 7.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,712,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 42.9% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 187,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,318,000 after buying an additional 56,380 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In other news, insider James Christopher Colwell sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.68, for a total transaction of $154,005.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,214.48. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:VMI opened at $412.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $388.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.48. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.07 and a 52 week high of $427.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.34. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.700-19.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.33.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

